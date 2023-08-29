Canterbury ranks second as UK's greenest city

New research has placed Canterbury in the number two spot for the UK's greenest city.

The city only just missed the top spot on the list of by 0.79 points.

It scored 87 out of 100 for percentage of recycled, reused or composted waste, the air quality, and the number of nature and park attractions in each area.

Canterbury comes in with 40.9% of all household waste being recycled, along with the joint highest air quality, with a score of 3.15.

The city also has 25 nature & park attractions, which is around 4.53 per 10,000 people.

Rounding out the top five is Winchester, which scores 75.71 on the green score.

This is due to an air quality score of 3.15, 40.5% of all household waste being recycled, and there being 2.95 nature and park attractions per 10,000 people.