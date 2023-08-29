Play Brightcove video

Aerial footage has revealed the enormous number of tents that have been left behind at this year's Reading Festival.

The drone images show thousands of discarded colourful tents, as well as piles of litter left at the site off Richfield Avenue.

The 100,000 festival goers that attended the three-day event over the August bank holiday left the site on Monday.

A mass clean up is continuing today (Tuesday 30 August).

In previous years, more than 2000 tents and sleeping bags have been recovered from the festival and donated to charities.

Police who were working round the clock during the festival thanked festival-goers for looking out for each other.

Posting on X a police spokesperson said: " See you next year #ReadingFestival.

"We hope you all had a super time and enjoyed seeing those bands and artists that you love!

"Thank you for looking out for each other. If you need to report a crime, please report it to us as soon as you can."

