Two friends from Oxfordshire say they have been left more than £1,000 out of pocket trying to make their own way home from holiday, after a technical fault cancelled all flights to the UK.

Adam Godwin from Didcot was due to fly from Milan Malpensa Airport to Gatwick Airport yesterday (Monday 29 August) at around 7pm, when his flight was cancelled as they were waiting to board.

He said there was a huge rush to find accommodation near the hotel and they were told to "make their own way home".

Mr Godwin, who is travelling with his friend, said they have spent more than £500 each for a flight to Paris, then returning to London via the Euro tunnel.

Mr Godwin was in Milan for a wedding but was left stranded there after his flight was cancelled. Credit: Adam Godwin

He said: “It was all quite chaotic last night trying to find a hotel to stay at. All flights to the UK were cancelled so we’ve had to arrange our own way back.

"We're flying this evening to Paris, then taking the Euro tunnel on Wednesday back to London, then back to Gatwick to pick up their car."

"Some passengers talked about connecting in Dubai to get back to London.

“It’s very stressful, we didn’t know what was happening. We didn’t have any information from the airline. They said to 'make your own way home'.

"I've got my family at home and I want to get home to them. I've had to take a couple of days annual leave unexpectedly as well.”

“We completely understand that flights had to be cancelled and there were issues in the UK.

"It could have been cancelled earlier so the issues that we faced could have been avoided or we could have made plans and had the afternoon to take the time to do that."

