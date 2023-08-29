An inquest is due to open into the death of an 11-year-old girl who drowned at a water park near Windsor, Berkshire.

Kyra Hill was attending a birthday party at Liquid Leisure in Datchet on 6 August last year when she got into trouble in a designated swimming area.

Emergency services including a helicopter, an ambulance and a search and rescue crew were called at 3.55pm.

Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kyra Hill died after getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Windsor on 6 August 2022. Credit: PA

The waterpark on Horton Road was closed for several weeks following Kyra's death but was given the green light to reopen again for water skiing and wakeboarding at the end of October.

Following the tragedy, Kyra's father, Leonard Hill expressed his 'distress' at the park being reopened and said it shouldn't have reopened before the full investigation had taken place.

Speaking to ITV News in August last year he vowed to uncover the ‘whole truth’ over his daughter’s death.

The inquest into Kyra's death is being held at Berkshire Coroners’ Office in Reading.

The coroner at the inquest confirmed a post mortem concluded her cause of death was drowning.

