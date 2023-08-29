The death of a "popular" young man who fell off his jet-ski at Worthing beach during the May bank holiday weekend was an accident, a coroner has ruled.

Alex Clear's family said that "he lived life in the fast lane" and had "everything to live for" as a loving father and being a relationship with his girlfriend whom he "adored".

The 26-year-old was jet-skiing near Goring-by-Sea with his father and friends on 29 May, when he "shot off very happy" before he fell off into the water which resulted in a traumatic head injury, an inquest heard.

Mr Clear, who lived in Banstead, Surrey, was found unconscious and not breathing by a lifeboat team who were called out to him within 14 minutes of him shouting for help.

Mr Clear's death prompted a warning from the RNLI and Worthing Borough Council. Credit: ITV News Meridian

At an inquest at Edes House in Chichester, coroner Sally Morgan said Mr Clear was an experienced jet-skier and was wearing appropriate clothing, with his jet-ski working well and that the weather conditions were good.

But Mr Clear fell off his jet-ski and "became separated from it due to the wind and current being against him", the coroner said. Ms Morgan added that Mr Clear was airlifted to Worthing hospital where "despite all medical efforts, he was pronounced deceased".

Ms Morgan, the assistant coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, concluded the "sudden and tragic loss" of Mr Clear as an accident.

Mr Clear's death, along with another man in his 70s who died while paddleboarding off Worthing beach, prompted a warning from the RNLI and Worthing Borough Council following the bank holiday weekend to remind people of the "potential dangers" when taking part in activities on the water.

On 31 May, an RNLI spokesman said: "Tragically there have been several fatalities reported from around the UK coastline this year, including these recent incidents in Worthing.

"We urge people to please respect the powers of the sea and would encourage anyone taking part in offshore activities to please be aware of the weather conditions and use all the safety equipment available to them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...