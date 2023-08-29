Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the M25 in Berkshire due to a lorry fire.

According to National Highways there are delays of more than an hour and a half on the clockwise carriageway.

Two lanes of four are closed between J15 for the M4 and J16 for the M40.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and will be tackling the blaze throughout the afternoon as the trailer is transporting car batteries.

"National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene providing assistance for traffic management.

"There are also long delays on the anti-clockwise carriageway approaching the scene due to the amount of smoke being emitted from the blaze.

"If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

