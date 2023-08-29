The Crown Prosecution Service is to decide whether police have enough evidence to prosecute a group of people arrested four years ago in connection with the theft of a £4 million golden toilet, stolen from inside Blenheim Palace.

The 18ct solid gold toilet was stolen from a wood panelled room inside the stately home in Woodstock, Oxfordshire in September 2019.

A file containing the results of four years worth of investigations into the theft was this week passed to the CPS.

Since the burglary, detectives have arrested a number of people, but no-one has been charged.

Thieves stole the loo from a wood panelled room at Blenheim Palace. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday (29 August): "A number of individuals remain released under investigation in relation to this case.

"A file of evidence is with the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision to be made on any charges.

“Those arrested in connection with the incident remain released under investigation. No charges have yet been brought but the inquiry is still active and ongoing.

"A 38-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. A 69-year-old man from Evesham, Worcs., has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"A 37-year-old man from Cheltenham, Gloucs., has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle. A 38-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

"A 46-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of burglary. All of these people have been arrested and then released under investigation.

"No charges have been made."

