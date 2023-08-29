A woman in her 50s has been hit with a hammer during an assault in a Hampshire village.

The victim approached two young males who were reportedly acting suspiciously near a house in Crookham Village.

She had a short conversation with them, and then moments later, her arm was hit with a hammer, which left her with bruising.

Police were called to an address on The Street at 5:44pm and made three arrests,

Charlie Patrick, 19, from Runwick Lane, Farnham, Surrey, has been charged with assault by beating, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday (28 August) and was remanded into custody, to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 28 September.

A 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a controlled drug of class B. He has been released on conditional bail until 25 November.

A 47-year-old woman, from Cranleigh, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and possessing a controlled drug of class A. She has been released from bail under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...