Searches are continuing in Boscombe in Dorset following the discovery of human remains.

Officers were called to the Manor Steps Zig Zag off Boscombe Overcliff Drive on Saturday afternoon (26 August).

Detectives - who have since launched a murder investigation - say the terrain at the location is 'extremely challenging' and they appreciate everyone's patience whilst they carry out a full search.

Police say a cordon that was put in place is likely to remain in place for several days.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our searches are likely to continue for some days as the terrain at the location is very challenging.“We appreciate that this has an impact on members of the public in the area and I am grateful for everyone’s patience as we need to ensure that the whole area is searched extensively.“I am not in a position to go into any further details about the remains that have been found – only that they are partial human remains. However, I am confident that we are treating this as a murder investigation.

A cordon remains in place in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive. Credit: ITV Meridian

“So far, it has not been possible to identify the victim or their gender. It is likely to take some time to establish any possible details.“A vast number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, including looking at CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.“I would like to renew my appeal to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police.

"Any information, images or other material can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

