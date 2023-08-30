A baby red panda has passed away at only a few weeks old at a wildlife park in Kent.

Wingham Wildlife Park in Canterbury says Tai's death is “really sad news” which “came out of nowhere."

Tai had only just been given a clean bill of health from the vet and was "doing so well" according to staff.

They revealed she had some hidden health issues that resulted in liver failure.

People from all over the world had watched Tai grow on the park’s social media pages and TikTok live streams, touching the hearts of many.

Play Brightcove video

Watch newborn Tai with her mum at Wingham Wildlife Park

The Wildlife Parks Facebook tribute to Tai has so far, received more than 3000 likes, illustrating how loved she had become in just a few weeks.

A spokesman from the park said: “The best tributes we could possibly ask for came from the hundreds of people who left their condolences in the social media post comments.”

“It really highlighted what a profound impact a little bundle of fur just a few weeks old can have on the people around it.

“Each time she exposed people to red pandas we were able to expose them to the difficulties which they and so many other species face in the wild.”

Tai was only a few weeks old when she passed away. Credit: Wingham Wildlife Park

The news of Tai's death generated hundreds of comments on the park's Facebook page.

One animal lover posted: “Being a regular at Wingham and a season pass holder, this is incredibly sad news”.

Another user said: "I’m utterly heartbroken for you all. She was beautiful and I’m gutted I didn’t get to see her."

