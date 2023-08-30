Bournemouth Airshow 2023: Full line up and when you can see The Red Arrows

Play Brightcove video

The Bournemouth Airshow returns today, with more than 600,000 spectators expected to attend.

The free four-day show runs from Thursday 31 - Sunday 3 September.

Visitors hoping to see The Red Arrows will be thrilled as the famous jets are back for the second year running and are scheduled to display on all four days of the festival.

The Red Arrows will display with eight aircraft but will use nine aircraft for major flypasts.

Here's when and where you'll be able to see the Reds.

Thursday

The Red Arrows will be setting off from Bournemouth Airport at 5:20pm for a flypast over Titchborne at 5:26pm.

They will arrive back for the airshow display at 5:30pm.

Friday

On Friday the Red Arrows will set off from Bournemouth airport at 4:51pm.

There will be a display at 5pm. From there, the team will set off for a flypast over Poole at 5.23pm.

Visitors are being encouraged to travel on public transport as part of a sustainable travel scheme. Credit: ITV Meridian

Saturday

On Saturday you'll see the Arrows set off at the same time as Friday - making its way over for a display at 5pm.

Before heading back to the airport, they'll then head past the New Forest for a flypast over Lyndhurst at 5.27pm.

Sunday

On the final day of the airshow, visitors will have one last chance to see the Red Arrows display. This will take place at 2.45pm.

Visitors can also take advantage of funfairs, big screens showing films and 1.5 miles of food and drink stalls. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a first for the festival, the North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco plane will join the lineup, and making their debut will be the Starlings Aerobatic team, who will bring a two-aircraft aerobatic display.

Visitors will be treated to a new performance by former RAF Tornado pilot Richard Goodwin in his unique G-JPIT bi-plane, which he has recently reengineered to include two ATM Lynx Jet engines.

Making a welcome return will be the Yakovlev 50 and the Norwegian Historical Squadron with their classic jet the deHavilland Vampire FB.52.

The Night Air programme will include The Firebirds Display Team and Otto the Schweizer 300C helicopter with their vibrant pyrotechnics, not forgetting the Typhoon with its night display.

Back on land, and in another first for the festival, Madame MOJO's Cabaret Club will be offering performances throughout the four days.

