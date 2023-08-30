Traffic in Hamble, Hampshire, came to a standstill this evening (30 August) - with delays of up to 90 minutes.

The cause was a burst water main which saw temporary traffic lights installed.

Southern Water has apologised to customers facing travel disruption, saying the lights were needed while they worked on repairing the water main.

The water company said: "We’d like to say sorry to customers facing travel disruption on Hamble Lane this evening. Our teams are dealing with a tough repair and need traffic management in place for safety. We will post updates in the morning and let you know if we are finished."

