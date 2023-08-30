Some readers may find parts of this article distressing.

A man from Boscombe in Dorset faces time in jail after he admitted sneaking onto a farm and having sex with a cow in Christchurch.

Liam Brown, 25, snuck onto the farm in the dead of night in Burton in June 2022.

He was caught by farmers who had introduced increased surveillance, due to suspicions livestock were being abused.

A DNA sample taken from a calf proved "intercourse" had taken place on 12 June last year.

The farm where Brown was caught engaging in the disturbing behaviour. Credit: BNPS

Liam Brown had been known to the farmers since he was a child, as some of his family members were previously employed at the site.

They now want him nowhere near the site, the court heard.

He sobbed as he pleaded guilty to sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal during a brief hearing at Poole Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Charles Nightingale said the farm had installed alarms and other surveillance equipment after becoming concerned about the welfare of their young livestock.

Mr Nightingale said: "The defendant was known to the family for a number of years since he was a child as members of his family used to be employed by the farm."The defendant was found by members of the farming family who had concerns regarding the welfare of the young livestock in question and set up alarms in the area."On the night in question they were alerted by alarms and equipment they had set up with the result that the defendant was found."Subsequently, samples were taken from the animal confirming the intercourse in question."

Livestock can be seen at the farm. Credit: BNPS

The court also heard that Brown had no previous convictions and had not returned to the farm since the incident.

Defending, Harry Price-Smith agreed that the case should be committed for sentence at a crown court, and the defendant was given unconditional bail.Brown, of Grosvenor Gardens, Bournemouth, was addressed by the magistrates who said: "It is going to crown court because the offences are so serious it is possible you need greater punishment than we can give."The sentencing will take place on 22 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…