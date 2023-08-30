A 72-year-old man from Herne Bay has been fined £1000 for dumping bricks and garden waste at the side of the road on three separate occasions.

Kevin Kay-Bradley, of Wantsum Close has pleaded guilty in court to three separate offences of flytipping in the town.

Kay-Bradley was interviewed for depositing breeze blocks off Gosfield Road in September last year.

The court later received reports of the same man flytipping a large amount of garden waste on two occasions in Churchill Avenue.

Despite being identified, Mr Kay-Bradley chose to ignore the council.

Cabinet member for enforcement, Cllr Connie Nolan, said: "Ignoring our officers won't make things magically go away.

"We will pursue action whenever we have the evidence to do so, all the way to court if necessary.

"Flytipping has an environmental and financial cost to everybody and it's completely unacceptable”.

“We very much hope Mr Kay-Bradley has seen the error of his ways”.

