A man who 'lured' a lone woman away from a pub on a night out in Hastings and went on to rape her has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The woman in her 20s, who was new to the town, first believed the man was just being friendly while out in the early hours of February 12, 2023.

Matthew Taylor, 31, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 18 August and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape following a trial.

Claire Gallagher, of CPS South East, said: "This was an appalling opportunistic attack on a woman new to the town, who believed that Taylor was being friendly when he first approached her.

"Instead, he was planning to lure her away from a busy place, so he could force himself on her.

"As soon as they got to the beach his behaviour immediately changed and he started to attack her.

"Despite her repeated protests that she did not consent to any sexual activity with him, Taylor ignored her pleas and subjected her to a traumatic ordeal."

The court heard that Taylor, a groundsman, was arrested on Monday 13 February following a report that a woman in her 20s had been raped on Hastings beach in the early hours of Sunday 12 February.

The victim, who was not known to Taylor, received support from specially trained officers throughout the trial process.

Taylor was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228. The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order for the victim.

Detective Sergeant Elizabeth Pike, from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in this case.

"Firstly, her courage in coming forward and reporting what happened to her and secondly her enormous strength during the trial. She chose not to have any special measures and face Taylor, which was incredibly brave.

“This is sadly something that will stay with her forever, but I hope this sentence will go some way in helping her rebuild her life.

“I would also like to thank the officers involved in this case. Their quick work led to the swift arrest of Taylor and the removal of a very dangerous man from our streets.

"His sentencing demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and get justice for victims who come forward to us.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual offences seriously, and support is available on the Sussex Police website for victims and survivors.”

