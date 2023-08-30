A python has been found at a bus stop outside the entrance to Sussex University.

The snake, believed to be a Royal Python was taken to a Brighton-based vets by a member of the public on Sunday. (27 August)

The reptile has been checked over and vets say it is in 'good condition'.

The vets are appealing for the owner to come forward.

Posting on its social media the post read: " FOUND 27/08 Python, At a bus stop by the entrance to Sussex University. Please call us if you’re missing a snake! 01273 692257."

The non-venomous python will stay at the centre for a week, but if the owner doesn't come forward, it will be taken to the National Centre for Reptiles in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

The vet was inundated with offers from people willing to take the snake home but a spokesperson for Coastway Vets said: " Thank you for all the kind offers but we do not rehome directly from the practice.

"If no owner comes forward after 7 days we will seek a reptile rescue to rehome."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...