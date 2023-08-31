A set of false teeth left in front of a bar has been made into a "quirky" display by the restaurant owners, as they wait for someone to claim them.

Mariella Montenegro, owner of Las Chicas in Faringdon in Oxfordshire, says the teeth were found on the window sill by the manager of the bar one morning as they were taking out the rubbish.

The women-run team decided to take the dentures inside and launched a social media appeal to see if anyone would claim them - so far nobody has.

The post on Facebook inviting people to come try the teeth on if they are theirs attracted lots of attention, with one user suggesting putting them on display while they wait for the owner to come forward.

Ms Montenegro says the teeth will remain in the display box until the rightful owner comes along. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ms Montenegro said: “At first people said 'That is so weird'. But we say it's not weird it's quirky.

"People at the bar find it hilarious when they see it. They all make up stories of who it might have belonged to or what happened to them.

"We could create a story competition so the best one could get a meal, we’ll see what happens.

"If someone tries them on and it's theirs I'll give them a free shot and we can have a drink together."

