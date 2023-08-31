Plans for Isle of Wight 'dog paradise' rejected over noise and privacy concerns

Plans to create a so-called 'dog paradise' on the Isle of Wight have been turned down because of concerns over noise and privacy.

Plans had been put forward to turn a former agricultural field, at West Meath Nursery in Newchurch into a 'much needed' facility for dog training.

It was described as a secure area suitable for furry-legged friends who could not ordinarily be let off their lead.

Neighbours had previously raised concerns over a lack of privacy and peace as well as an increase in noise disturbance and nuisance.

A wave of support did come from dog owners across the Island, but it wasn't enough to convince the Isle of Wight Council to approve the plans. The authority rejected the application for the facility earlier this month.

Plans had been put forward to turn a former agricultural field, at West Meath Nursery in Newchurch into a facility for dog training. Credit: Google Maps

A total of 15 letters of objection were received, with many saying it was an unsuitable location for business use and that there would be no benefit to the village as it was unlikely to be used by residents. Concerns were also raised about dog waste.

Opposing those concerns, 16 letters of support were sent to the council saying it would be a 'much-needed, useful facility' for visitors and local residents, nervous and reactive dogs would benefit and the use of a booking system would reduce traffic and control noise.

Council officers said dog training 'can be noisy and intrusive' so the number of dogs on site at one time would be limited but that would not necessarily mean dogs would be quiet.

A series of visiting dogs throughout the day could mean a continuous level of disturbance, officers said, which would change the tranquil nature of the village and no information had been provided to say otherwise.

Officers said while a facility may be useful for challenging dogs, it should not be at the expense of neighbours' living conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...