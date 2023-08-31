An attempted kidnapping in Southampton city centre has prompted a police investigation.

Officers were called shortly before 2am on Wednesday 23 August to a report that a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s had been threatened by two men on Lower Bannister Street.

It was reported that the men had tried to get the woman to come with them into a black Citroen C1. The woman was not injured.

Officers have been looking at CCTV in the area and speaking to witnesses at the location.

A 46-year-old man from Eastleigh and a 39-year-old man from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

They have been released from custody on police bail while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We believe that there were members of the public in the area at the time who we have not yet spoken to and may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

"If you were in the area of Lower Bannister Street at approximately 1.50am on Wednesday 23 August and have any information that may assist our investigation, we urge you to contact us.

"Perhaps you saw two men in a black Citroen C1 or two men speaking to a man and a woman?

"Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230340594."

