CCTV cameras could be installed in all taxis operating in the Fareham area as councillors look to review their decision not to implement them.

Fareham Borough Council is set to decide on plans to install CCTV cameras in taxis, this is following a conviction of a driver in Southampton for sexually assaulting a passenger.

Councillors are to review their previous decision not to approve a blanket requirement for the security system.

This decision to reject a blanket requirement for CCTV, was influenced by relatively low complaint levels and financial challenges faced by drivers due to the pandemic.

Last year, a consultation involving 77 members of the licensed trade revealed that around 68% did not favour mandatory CCTV, mainly due to cost concerns.

council is revisiting its previous decision to reject a blanket requirement for CCTV Credit: ITV News Meridian

The revisiting of the issue follows a report by the Department for Transport in July 2020, which highlighted safety standards in taxis, particularly for safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.

A separate survey involving 95 members of the public found that four individuals had experienced crime while in a taxi.

A noteworthy 74% of respondents conveyed that they would feel safer in taxis equipped with CCTV, with 61% supporting mandatory installation.

Council documents state: "On 26 July 2023, Donna Jones, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, called for all licensing authorities across Hampshire to introduce mandatory CCTV in taxis and private hire vehicles.

"This call was made following the conviction of a taxi driver in Southampton in May 2023 for a serious sexual assault to a passenger in his taxi. The police found footage on the mandatory CCTV in the taxi which led to the conviction without the need for the victim to suffer the ordeal of a trial."

The proposal suggests that newly plated taxis should be equipped with CCTV, while existing vehicles would have until April 25, 2025, to comply with this requirement.