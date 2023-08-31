Two teenagers have pleaded guilty to being involved in a stabbing in Portslade.

One, who lives in Portslade, appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday (16 June) and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a knife.

The other, who lives in Hove, appeared before Hastings Magistrates' Court on Monday (21 August) and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

The court heard that at 2.50am on Tuesday (9 August) last year, police were alerted to the stabbing in Valley Road, by the ambulance service. A 15-year-old boy from Portslade had been stabbed in the back.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fled the scene but were arrested within 20 minutes following a foot chase with officers.

A knife was found at the scene next to a jacket which was forensically linked to the boy who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim was treated in hospital for three days but has since made a full recovery.

The teenagers are due to be sentenced on Friday (8 September) at Brighton Youth Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...