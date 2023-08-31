An historic country park in Hampshire is to shut for two weeks.

Restoration work is continuing at Victoria Park in Portsmouth which means it will be closed fro Monday 11 September.

The work is part of the council's project to improve the park's value as a community space, a wildlife haven and a part of the city's heritage.

The project has benefited from a £2.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible by National Lottery players.

In December 2021, the council was awarded £2.4m of National Lottery Heritage Funding to restore and revitalise the park. Credit: ITV Meridian

It includes building a new community hub, improving the aviary, restoring historic monuments and creating a new play area. The closure will allow for heavy machinery to be brought in.

Portsmouth City Council plans to reopen the park on Monday 25 September.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council, with responsibility for leisure and culture, said: "We're very sorry to have to close the park for a couple of weeks, but unfortunately this is needed for important safety reasons.

"The work we're doing is part of our efforts to make the park an even better community space, and we're very grateful for people's understanding during this temporary closure."

