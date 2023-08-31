It is estimated Reading will run out of space for new graves within the next seven years.The council says that unless alternatives are found, by 2029, burials will not be able to take place.

The authority is working on options including maximising the existing space at Henley Road Cemetery by setting aside verges and existing open space

This would extend provision by only three years and would not be a long-term solution.

Other options include creating a new cemetery either inside or just outside Reading.

The Council also intends to investigate the possibility of returning Henley Road allotments to their original intended use as cemetery land.

To either rule the Council-owned site out or include it as a future option, it first needs to determine whether the plot of land remains suitable for burials.

Information posters have also been placed on the allotment site about exploratory drilling. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ground testing in the form of a detailed groundwater assessment will take place at the site over the coming weeks.

This will involve creating six to eight small boreholes which will be regularly inspected to establish groundwater levels.

Together with its contractor, the Council will ensure none are located on any active allotment plot.

Works are expected to begin next month (September 2023) and could take up to 12 months to complete.

The Council has spoken to Henley Road allotment representatives and last week wrote to all allotment holders and the gardeners association who occupy two trading sheds on the site.

