An 11-year-old boy has been shot in woodland in East Sussex.

The boy was with a group of adults who were rough shooting on Thursday morning (31 August) in an area between Catsfield and Ninfield when the incident happened.

The boy has been airlifted to hospital in London with potentially life-changing injuries to his hip.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene between Catsfield and Ninfield at 11.08am.

"The boy was with a party of adults who were rough shooting at the time of the incident and suffered a serious, potentially life-changing wound to his hip. He was airlifted to hospital in London.

"A 54-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."