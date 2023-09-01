A boy has died and another has been arrested after reports of an "altercation" on a street in Gravesend.

Police were called to Singlewell Road at 5:45pm on Wednesday night. (30 August)

The injured boy was taken to hospital where he later died. It is understood no weapons were involved.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Supt Nick Sparkes of Kent Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and wider community impacted as a result of Wednesday night's events.

"Police are working with partners to provide support to all the families involved and are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...