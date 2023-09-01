The family of a man who was killed in a crash in Fareham say he was adored by his granddaughter, and will 'spend forever trying to make him proud.'

Graham Hobbs, aged 56, and from Fareham was riding a blue electric bike when it was involved in a collision with a white Renault Trafic at around 10.30pm along Daedalus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane on 16 August.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Paying tribute his family said: “Our Dad was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was loved by many people and brought joy to everyone around him.

“His granddaughter absolutely adored him and he loved her very deeply.

“His children (Alice and Joe) learnt a lot from his kindness and generosity. Hoping to be half the person he was and will spend forever trying to make him proud."

