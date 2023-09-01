Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridians's Charlotte Wilkins spoke to the group about their music

An independent lifeboat service has launched a sea shanty singing group to help raise funds to go towards vital services.

Sea shanties have been sung by sailors for centuries - and now the crew of the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB), which serves the coastline and inland waters between Camber and Hastings, is having a go.

The team based in Pett Level, and founded in 1970, is responsible for managing operations and raising their own funds - whether out shaking buckets or applying for grants.

Under the guidance of a singing coach, some of the crew has now formed a sea shanty group called the 'Pett Slip Buoys' and are vocal training every week.

The Pett Level Rescue Boat performs the same role as the RNLI but on a fraction of the funds Credit: ITV News Meridian

Crew member, Adam Flower said: "I didn’t think we’d all come together like this. We’ve all had a sing-song in the pub, perhaps, but nothing like this, it’s really good."

"We meet every Monday to rehearse and come together and practise and we found we really enjoy it. We've got beaming faces when we come out, it's not spiritual but it's good for the soul."

Trainee Crewman, Kevin Prescott said: "We got two or three songs, fairly quickly, taken from sea shanty of old.

"The rhythm of the sea shanty goes along with the rhythm of the hauling."

Volunteers and crew train twice a week to learn vital skills, in order to provide life-saving service to the local community. Credit: ITV Meridian

Launch Authority, Steven Hill said: "It's absolutely vital. It costs many thousands of pounds just to keep us going with insurance, fuel costs and maintenance.

"So anything that brings in extra finance is more than welcome and this is a great way of doing it - it's great fun!"

The Pett Level Rescue Boat team is working towards a special fundraising event on Sunday 24 September.

PLIRB is aiming to raise funds towards operational costs and also the purchase of a new lifeboat in the future.

