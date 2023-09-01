More than £1000 in cash and a number of vintage coins have been stolen from a charity in Poole.

The burglary took place at some point between 5.30pm on Sunday 20 August 2023 and 8.50am on Monday 21 August 2023 at the Dogs Trust store in the High Street.

The glass front entrance of the shop was smashed during the incident.

Officers believe the same offender also attempted to break into the nearby Age UK charity shop.

Police Constable Islay Feltham, of Dorset Police, said: "This burglary has understandably had a distressing impact on the community and the staff at the Dogs Trust.

"We are continuing to explore a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and I am now in a position to appeal to the public for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has come across any vintage coins being offered for sale in suspicious circumstances, to please contact us."

