Police have issued a stark warning to drone operators not to fly their machines at the Bournemouth Airshow.

The festival, which continues with a variety of flying displays and entertainment until Sunday, has introduced a restricted area with the use of drones banned during the show.

Last year nine people were caught flying drones within the restricted airspace and their drones were seized by police.

Anyone caught flying a drone during this time can face prosecution by Dorset Police.

A marine safety zone has also been set up which bans boats from entering the sea below the flight display area.

Marine patrols are also in place to make sure everyone sticks to the rules.

Dorset Police say they have equipment to detect, track and identify drones and the pilot. Credit: Dorset Police

Jon Weaver, Festival Director, BCP Council said: “Keeping everyone safe and following the relevant guidance is so important to the successful running of any festival.

“Behind the scenes, a huge workforce is coming together to ensure everything runs smoothly for the visitors, traders, pilots, military personnel, press, and everyone else attending the Air Festival, with safety the key priority underpinning the whole event.

“From the essential air restrictions that are in place to the marine safety zone, we have an extensive and robust event plan that covers all aspects of the operations, and we work alongside Dorset Police and other emergency services to provide the best possible experience for people attending.

“Any restrictions are put in place for everyone’s safety, so we can all have an enjoyable time at this event.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan, Gold Commander said: “Our multi-agency approach includes high visibility patrols by uniformed officers, armed police and security staff as well as CCTV monitoring.

“We want to welcome everyone to come and enjoy the air festival responsibly while reminding them to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Overall, it’s about keeping everyone safe on the land, in the sea and in the skies, so those visiting the event can have a fantastic time over the four days.”

