Key stage two pupils at a school in Berkshire will be starting the new term being taught in marquees after unsafe concrete was found in its school hall and kitchen.

St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot is among more than 100 schools having to partially close due to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) being discovered.

RAAC, which is weaker than traditional concrete, was discovered in July and work to make the building safe is ongoing.

Temporary marquee classrooms have been made on the school field, with the hall and kitchen set to be relocated there in the next phase of work, before the proper temporary classrooms become functional on October 6.

RAAC was found in the school hall and kitchen, prompting the affected areas to be closed. Credit: ITV Meridian

The news comes at a time when the government announced that schools must shut all buildings that have RAAC in their roofs, with 156 schools affected thus far.

Nick Gibb, Minister of State for Schools, said the guidance update comes after the collapse this summer of a beam that was thought to be safe.

In a letter sent to parents on August 25, Mrs Rhona Miccoli, headteacher of St Francis Primary said the school would open as normal on Wednesday (6 September) but that Key Stage two children and staff would be temporarily relocated in marquees.

Despite searching for alternative options, marquees were deemed the "only option" to avoid remote learning.

Marquees have been set up to allow for the relevant survey, groundworks and connection to vital services to take place. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The headteacher confirmed they would be furnished in time for the new school year but that the closure of the kitchen meant no hot meals could provided this half term, with grab bags instead provided.

Councillor Amy Tisi, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and Windsor, said: “We understand this is a worrying time for schools, parents and pupils. At this stage, we are not aware of any RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) in any state schools in the Royal Borough, with the exception of St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot.

"In liaison with the Department for Education and the council, the academy trust responsible for St Francis has arranged alternative classroom accommodation on-site to allow the school to re-open to all pupils at the start of the new academic year and has been in touch directly with parents around those arrangements."

Elsewhere in Berkshire, Bracknell and West Berkshire Councils have confirmed that no schools in their respective areas are affected by the use of RAAC.

Reading, Wokingham and Slough councils are yet to confirm whether they are affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...