A rare proof copy of the first ever Harry Potter book, worth tens of thousands of pounds, has been discovered during a clear out at a village primary school.

Bought for £1, the 'Uncorrected Proof Copy' of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is one of only 200 printed by Bloomsbury in 1997.

The book was found by chance at St Kenelm's Primary School in Minster Lovell, Witney, Oxfordshire.

It went missing for eight years and the school feared it had been accidentally thrown away, but it turned up during a summer tidy-up.

The book is such an early example, it even gets the author's name wrong stating, 'J A Rowling' instead of J K Rowling.

It will go under the hammer on September 5 at Hansons Auctioneers with a guide price of £15,000-£20,000.

Jim Spencer, Head of Books at Hansons, says the book has survived remarkably well. Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

Jim Spencer, Head of Books at Hansons said: "This book is where it all began. This is the very first appearance in print of the first Harry Potter novel.

"The title page states the author's name as J A Rowling and, on the other side, Joanne Rowling.

"It's believed just 200 copies of this book were printed by Bloomsbury. This modest little paperback is the beginning of it all.

"The author's signing tours, the midnight queues outside bookshops, the movies, the merchandise - it all stems from this.

"This copy bears a stamp for St Kenelm's School. It has decided to sell the book, which was originally put on the shelves of the library for pupils to read.

"The plain cover evidently didn't inspire many, if any, takers, and so it has survived remarkably well.

"As soon as Harry Potter mania developed, the school wisely removed it from the borrowing shelves."

Bob Alder, 75, retired St Kenelm’s School headteacher from Witney, Oxfordshire said: "The book was purchased by St Kenelm’s Primary School in 1997 from Red House Books Ltd, which held an annual sale of books from its warehouse in Witney.

"Local schools, nurseries and play groups had the first choice of books in the sale.

"Books were usually about half price, some even less, and the school would purchase something like 50 books in each of the annual sales.

"It was quite by luck that the Harry Potter was spotted in the sale. It had none of the attractiveness of a typical child’s paperback. It cost £1. It was not thought to have any value.

"However, it was known from press coverage that the story was something special, and to read extracts to the children would encourage them to own their own copy.

"Fortunately, first editions were soon purchased by children as well as the school, so the Uncorrected, Proof Copy was left largely untouched on the shelves among other intensely read Harry Potter books.

"By 2002 it was realised that first edition copies of Harry Potter were become collectors’ items and finding the Proof Copy on the shelves, the school realised it might too, one day, have value.

"Consequently, it was removed from the shelves, packaged, and put somewhere safe.

"In 2015 it went missing and there was concern it had been thrown away in a clear out of old and damaged paperbacks.

"The book was rediscovered in 2023 during a tidy up, and knowing there were only 200 copies issued, it seemed time for it to find a new owner who would properly value it as the beginning of what has become an international phenomenon and also know that he or she will be helping fund children in St Kenelm’s School to further develop their own love of literature."

The book was purchased in 1997 from Red House Books Ltd, which held an annual sale of books from its warehouse in Witney. Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

Jim said: "I have made several important Harry Potter discoveries but this is extra special, and a first for me.

"Since 2017 Hansons has sourced and sold 16 super rare hardback first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone which were published in the very first 500-book print run.

"This find is even more scarce. Not only that, it takes us back a stage further in the evolution of the multi-million-pound Potter phenomenon.

"This is an original proof copy of a book which went on to take the world by storm.

"Hansons has sold hardback Philosopher’s Stone first editions for prices ranging from £15,500 to £69,000 dependent on condition.

"I'm guiding this Uncorrected Proof Copy at £15,000-20,000. However, bearing in mind its place in history, it could surprise us all."