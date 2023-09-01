Play Brightcove video

Footage showing the swan being swung around by its neck

A video has circulated on social media of a swan being swung around by its neck - prompting a police investigation.

The animal at Canoe Lake in Southsea in Portsmouth was left injured after it was grabbed, spun around, and then launched on the ground.

Police received a report about the incident on Wednesday (30 August) after the video was shared online.

Police are appealing for witnesses to establish what happened and who was involved.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "A video circulating on social media appears to show a swan being injured at Canoe Lake in Southsea at some stage between Friday 25 August and Monday 28 August.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44230351411."

