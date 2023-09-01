Detectives in Dorset have arrested two people following the discovery of partial human remains in Boscombe one week ago.

The Major Crime Investigation Team have identified the victim as a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.

Officers have been searching the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive, since Saturday 26 August, after receiving a report by a member of the public.

A 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from Bournemouth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have been searching the area following the discovery. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: "This remains a very complex investigation and we have worked tirelessly since the initial discovery and report to progress our enquiries.

"Foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We will continue to do all we can to establish the circumstances of the death.

"Now that we have been able to identify the victim following scientific analysis, I am in a position to be more specific about my appeal.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe between Monday 31 July 2023 and Saturday 26 August 2023.

"I would ask anyone with information, images or other material to please upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.

"A number of cordons have been put in place across the Boscombe area and I would like to thank the public for their assistance while officers conduct their detailed enquiries.

"Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."

The wider cordon that has been in place in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag since Saturday 26 August 2023 has now been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55230135228.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.