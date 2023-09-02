Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the aftermath of the 'unbelievable chaos' at Elm Court Garden Centre

A sudden and sharp downpour caused '20 minutes of unbelievable chaos' at a popular garden centre with homes also flooded during heavy rain.

Staff and customers were taken aback at Elm Court Garden Centre on Friday afternoon when rain started pouring through the roof causing flooding.

The shop in Gillingham described the weather event as a 'tropical storm' and posted a video on Facebook of the aftermath, which read...

"20 minutes of unbelievable chaos, both staff & customers were dumbstruck with the event.

"One staff member who has worked at the garden centre for over 20 years said she certainly has not seen anything like this event before.

"It's been a late night but the whole team rallied around and have done a great clean up job and we will be open as usual tomorrow morning (Saturday).

"Please bear with us as there are a few displays which have been adversely affected.

"The Medway Bee Keepers Annual Honey Show will be fully up and running this weekend, both staff & customers were dumbstruck with the event."

Kent Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were called out to a number of properties in Chatham, Gillingham and Snodland which were affected by the heavy rain.

Twenty fire engines were sent to the affected areas, including Walderslade Road, Nelson Terrace, Mckenzie Road, Hopewell Drive, Sundridge drive, Beechmore Drive, Gorse Avenue in Chatham, Recreation Avenue in Snodland and Wheatcroft Grove, Bond Road, Brackwood Close in Gillingham, where crews used specialist equipment to clear flood water.

There were no reports of any injuries.

