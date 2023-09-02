How's this for a grand entrance? One bride drove a bright yellow JCB digger 40 miles to arrive at her wedding day.

Jessica Clair Bull had intended to get married at a family home in Italy but the pandemic, and birth of her daughter, meant plans had to change.

After some disruption and delays, Jessica and her partner Christopher Elkins decided to tie the knot in the UK at her parents' home in Southend, Essex.

Jessica arrives at her wedding in style... Credit: Will Carr

With help from Diggerland employee, Jessica Clair Bull arrived at her wedding last weekend in a JCB, “I've never driven a tractor before, it was quite stressful in a wedding dress and heels!”

You're probably asking, why the digger?

The pair's first encounter was on Jessica’s father’s construction site where they both, and 'JCB' is also Jessica’s initials and nickname, so the bride and groom to be thought a digger would be fitting and fun.

The happy couple...and their digger Credit: Will Carr

Jessica jokingly dropped an email to Diggerland amusement park in Strood, Kent “never expecting a reply” and was “mind blown” when they responded the next morning.

Together, they worked to ensure the couples vision came to life.

The unique vehicle was a huge success, loved by all: “All the guests were cheering and neighbours came out of their houses.

“Our two year old has been non-stop saying ‘mummy I’m a digger'".

