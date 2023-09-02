Detectives appeal to drivers after dramatic collision on M27

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a collision following a high-speed chase on the M27 in Hampshire.

Police were attempting to stop a dark grey Kia Sportage travelling above the speed limit on the eastbound stretch of the motorway.

The vehicle then collided with a white Volkswagen Golf, just after the slip road for Rownhams services, and a man was arrested.

The 32-year old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M27 at the time of the incident and saw or recorded the collision or the Kia Sportage in the moments beforehand.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230354204.