Emergency services responding to the incident Credit: HM Southbourne Coastguard

Emergency crews were scrambled to a popular seaside resort after a person jumped from the pier.

The individual had threatened to end up in the water but as coastguard teams arrived on scene the casualty was already in the sea.

Southbourne Coastguard, Poole Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Mudeford lifeboat were all despatched to Boscombe Pier around half ten on Friday night to deal with the incident, alongside Dorset Police.

HM Southbourne Coastguard at the scene Credit: HM Southbourne Coastguard

Initial efforts to bring the person to shore saw a tethered rescue swimmer deployed but the casualty was too far out.

A rescue buoy was then deployed by police from the pier which the casualty was able to hold onto.

The RNLi lifeboat crew was eventually able to bring the casualty to land where they were then taken to hospital.

