The Red Arrows have released incredible footage giving people the chance to see the view from inside the cockpit.

An icon of the country's sky, pilots are taking part in inspiring displays at Bournemouth's annual air show which is happening this weekend.

Spectators are being treated to a plume of red, white and blue across all four days of the event as the famous jets return to the airshow for the second year running.

Posting the video on Twitter, the RAF Red Arrows said: "Here’s what @BmthAirFest looks like from the air - brilliant cockpit footage taken during yesterday’s display at the event."

The Bournemouth Airshow returned on Thursday, with more than 600,000 spectators expected to attend.

Among all of the aircraft on displays, the Red Arrows are mainly on display with eight aircraft but do use nine for major flypasts.

On Saturday the Arrows make their way over for a display at 5pm and will head past the New Forest for a flypast over Lyndhurst at 5.27pm.

On the final day of the airshow, visitors will have one last chance to see the Red Arrows display. This will take place at 2.45pm.