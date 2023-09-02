People have been told not to attend a parkrun event on Saturday morning due to a 'serious ongoing incident'.

Organisers of the weekly run posted a message on social media announcing the cancellation of the weekly gathering.

Participants usually gather at 9am where they can walk, jog or run a 5km route.

The message from Malling parkrun, which takes place at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, Kent said,

"EVENT CANCELLED. Due to a serious ongoing incident. Please stay away from the park."

With a following post adding,

"We apologise in advance for anyone who doesn’t get the message in time.

"There will be a volunteer at the car park entrance to let people know and hopefully avoid unnecessary parking charges.

"We have no further information regarding the incident but we complied with the request from park managers to cancel on a precautionary basis."

More to follow