Credit: Drugs and an e-bike were seized by Kent Police

A teenager has been questioned by police after detectives investigating allegations of drug dealing involving bike riders wearing balaclavas seized cash, drugs and a firearm.

Almost £10,000 along with cocaine and a stun gun were discovered by officers who forced their way into a property in Fosse Road, Tonbridge at 7:30am on Friday 1st September.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in the town.

An e-bike, money, 25 wraps of suspected cocaine and almost a kilogram of cannabis and a handheld device, resembling a Taser, was also recovered, along with more than 250 bottles of Nitrous Oxide.

An 18-year-old man from Tonbridge was arrested in connection with a drugs supply offence and possession of a firearm.

