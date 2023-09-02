A woman in her early 70s has died following a fatal collision on a road in Canterbury.

The pedestrian, who was from Herne Bay, was hit on the A2050 Roman Road at around ten to one in the morning on Friday.

Detectives from Kent Police investigating what happened say a white Ford Transit Connect van was involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a woman in her early 70s from Herne Bay, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A statement from the force said, "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the collision.

"They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area around the time to come forward.

"Anybody who believes they saw the pedestrian prior to the collision should also call. She was understood to be wearing a yellow knitted cardigan and a dark coloured varsity-style jacket with ‘Yale University’ printed on the back.

"Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference MM/DC/096/23. You can also email Sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk."