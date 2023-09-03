A four-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van on the A30 in Hampshire.

The incident happened near the Shell garage and St John's Church in Hook at 11.45am on Sunday.

Her family are aware and are with her.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended, but has now fully reopened.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

They are keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage capturing the collision or the moments leading up to it.

No arrests have been made.