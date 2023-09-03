The remains were found on August 26th

Police have cordoned off a third area of Boscombe following the discovery of partial human remains on cliffs in the town.

A member of the public made the gruesome discovery on Saturday 26th August, near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Following scientific analysis, the victim was identified as a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth.

Police have been searching the area

A 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man – both from Bournemouth – were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody after detectives secured a warrant of further detention from Poole Magistrates’ Court.

A second cordon was put in place around a derelict hotel in Manor Road last week, and today police said they were extending their inquiries to Aylesbury Road, a short distance away.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch Credit: Google Images

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and officers are keeping them updated with developments as enquiries continue.

“The investigation is progressing at pace as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Following further enquiries, I am now issuing an appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the vicinity of Aylesbury Road in Boscombe between Friday 18 August and Friday 1 September to please contact Dorset Police.

“If you have information, images or other material that will help us, please upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.

"Cordons are in place in Aylesbury Road and Manor Road in Boscombe to allow detectives to carry out detailed enquiries.

"There is an increased police presence in the area and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."