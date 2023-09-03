Police in Kent have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing nine-year-old boy

Reece Weller was last seen in the Lodge Oak Lane area of Tonbridge shortly after 10am on Sunday 3 September.

He's described as around 4ft, 3ins tall, with straight blonde hair with a long fringe.

He is thought to be wearing an Avengers T-shirt, red and black Mario shorts and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting 03-0623.