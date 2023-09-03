A female pedestrian in her 20s has died after being hit by a car in Charing Heath.

A child was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries, following the incident in Church Hill on Saturday night.

Kent Police were called to the scene near the Red Lion pub at 9.24pm amid reports two pedestrians had been injured in a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The child was also taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in custody.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the collision.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area around the time to come forward.