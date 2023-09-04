Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Eastleigh

Dozens of bikers have joined mourners to pay tribute to a teenager killed in a crash in Hampshire.

George Milton, 19, died last month when his bike collided with a number of parked vehicles in Southampton.

On Monday, 4 September there was a ride out to escort his coffin to the funeral service in Eastleigh.

Friend Jazz Dewison said: "He was so nice, he was cheeky, smart. He was just constantly going at you to get a reaction but he was one of the nicest guys I know.

"The amount of people here just show how amazing he was, how loved he was."

Motorcyclist Andrew Silence said: "I'm here just to pay my respects really. Never met the chap, didn't know his name, just a little thing you can do for the family."

George Milton's family described him as a loving and affectionate man, a bike enthusiast who lived life to the max.

His family also said they were overwhelmed by the many tributes paid to him.

