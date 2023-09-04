More than 100 schools in England have been told to fully or partially close due to having buildings which contain an unsafe concrete.

The government has so far refused to publish a full list of the affected schools, which were built using a potentially dangerous, lightweight, building material known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

However, ITV News Meridian has learned of at least a dozen in the South East where Raac has either been found or concerns about its presence have been raised.

Though this is not an exhaustive list.

Buckinghamshire

Waddesdon Church of England School, near Aylesbury

Berkshire

St Francis Catholic Primary School, Ascot

Hampshire

Cranbourne College, Basingstoke

Hounsdown School, Totton

Sussex

Greenway Academy, Horsham

Kent

Singlewell Primary, Gravesend

Sunny Bank Primary in Sittingbourne

Birchington C of E Primary, Birchington

St James Church of England School, Tunbridge Wells

Palmarsh Primary School, Hythe

Godinton Primary School, Ashford

Essex

Kingsdown Primary, Southend

Some pupils at St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot are beginning the term being taught in marquees. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Are the schools remaining open safe for use?

Freedom of information requests sent by ITV News revealed 1,466 schools had not yet checked whether there was Raac in their buildings, indicating there could be several more told to close in future.

At the suggestion that some parents will be worried about sending there children to places which could contain Raac, Schools Minister Gibb said "they can be absolutely assured" that schools have been given the right advice.

"We've been giving schools advice about Raac since 2018. They know how to identify Raac and they have very clear advice about how to manage Raac safely."

A total of 156 schools are confirmed by the government to have Raac inside their buildings and 52 of these have put mitigations in place, leaving 104 which have been forced to partially or fully shut.

Thousands of pupils are likely to face disruption, with the government saying they must be taught at different premises until remediation work can be carried out.

Mr Gibb insisted the government will pay for the costs of temporary accommodation after official guidance suggested schools will have to cover the emergency measures.

The Department for Education said a "minority" will need to "either fully or partially relocate" to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed.

Space in nearby schools, community centres or in an "empty local office building" was recommended for the "first few weeks" while buildings are secured with structural supports.

Schools were told moving to pandemic-style remote education should only be considered as a "last resort and for a short period".

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told broadcasters: "Most parents should not be worried about this at all."

She insisted the government is taking a "cautious approach" which is the "right thing to do for both pupils and staff".

"Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term," she said.