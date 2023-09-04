Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham spoke to parents in Horsham

At the start of a new school term, pupils at a primary school in West Sussex have been told they cannot attend because unsafe concrete could be in the buildings.

Bosses at Greenway Junior School in Horsham say there is no confirmed Raac at Greenway Academy but there are areas where its presence cannot be ruled out.

Janet's daughter Emily was supposed to start in Year 6 on Tuesday, September 5.

She said: "You're all sort of gearing to go back and no. I don't understand what's gone on, you know, yeah there's been problems with this for years. Just gobsmacked to be honest because it just makes no sense."

Greenway Academy in Horsham will remain closed on Tuesday, September 5. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The school is just one of at least a dozen in the South East where concerns have been raised.

A GLF Schools spokesperson said: "There is no confirmed Raac at Greenway. There are areas where the presence of Raac cannot be ruled out and these will be out of use until further surveys are complete.

"Parents have been advised that the school will be closed on Tuesday to allow for arrangements to be put in place and will be updated further in due course."

The government says it acted as swiftly as possible when Raac concrete issues were found across schools.

