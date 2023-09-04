A woman has been disqualified from driving for 18 months following a crash in Wiltshire.

Lauren Leeson, 28, of Jacob Way, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Friday 1 September charged with drink driving.

She was arrested in the early hours of 6 August after her Nissan Qashqai crashed on the A30 near Winterslow. No other vehicles were involved.

Although Leeson did not sustain any injuries, there was significant damage to the vehicle.

Leeson admitted drinking alcohol prior to driving and a roadside breath test was carried out. She was arrested and later charged with drink driving.

Leeson was disqualified from driving at Salisbury Magistrates Court. Credit: Google Maps

At court, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £128 and ordered to pay CPS costs of £85 and a £48 victim surcharge.A/Insp Will Ayres, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This case just proves exactly why we have been running a road safety campaign over the summer - we have spent the past few weeks trying to educate drivers on the importance of road safety and the fatal five offences which are the main contributing factors to serious or fatal collisions on our roads.

"Drink driving is one of the fatal five and it is extremely frustrating that people like Leeson get behind the wheel of the car when they are in no fit state to drive.

"It is fortunate that nobody was injured in this collision – Leeson’s actions were both selfish and reckless and put other road users at risk.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of planning your journey home if you are intending on drinking alcohol.

"We will continue to target drivers who commit driving offences of this nature in a bid to keep Wiltshire’s roads as safe as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...