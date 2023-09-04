Surrey Police officer, 22, dies suddenly while on holiday in Greece

A Surrey Police officer has died while on holiday in Greece.

The 22 year old's name has not been released following her death on Friday 1 September.

In a statement on Facebook, the Thames Valley Police Federation said: "Thoughts are with her family, friends and close colleagues at this time."

Darren Pemble, Chair of Surrey Police Federation said: "Devastating news with the confirmation that a 22 year old Surrey Police officer has died off duty on holiday in Greece.

"The officer's name has not been released and the circumstances into her death on Friday are being investigated.

"The thoughts of all at Surrey Police Federation are with the officer’s family, friends and close colleagues at this time.

"Both the Federation and the force are supporting them."